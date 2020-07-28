Police agencies pulling out of Democratic convention

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Workers stand near signage during a media walkthrough for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The 2020 DNC is scheduled to take place July 13-16. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MILWAUKEE (AP) – More than 100 police agencies are withdrawing from agreements to send personnel to help bolster security at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales tells WTMJ-TV that the police agencies are concerned with a new order barring the police use of tear gas and pepper spray at demonstrations.

The convention is slated to run Aug. 17 through Aug. 20.

The convention has been scaled down to a mostly virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, with about 300 people expected to attend in-person. But police are still preparing for the possibility of large protests.

For more on this story, click here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse