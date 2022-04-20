WEDNESDAY 4/20/2022 5:56 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Police say there is ‘no threat at the Capitol,’ issue all-clear after evacuation.

Original: Police order evacuation of US Capitol over aircraft threat

WEDNESDAY 4/20/2022 5:52 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.