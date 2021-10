GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday night, October 11, Jon Gruden resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders amid controversy. Emails that were reportedly written by Gruden were released in which racist and homophobic statements were made. The Super Bowl-winning coach told reporters, "I am not a racist" and has apologized.

Harry Sydney, a former NFL player and coach was with the San Francisco 49ers when Gruden was also associated with the team. The reconnected with the Packers organization years later. "What surprises me about this is Jon was always smart enough to know he had to make some adjustments. Sometimes when you get into a certain place in your life, you don't think the adjustments mean you have to do them," said Sydney.