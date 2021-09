SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WFRV) - Delayed a year due to the pandemic, the Ryder Cup will officially kick off Friday morning at Whistling Straits.

Tee times will begin at 7 a.m. with foursomes - alternate shot match play with each team playing one ball. Dallas natives Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will take on Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in the opener.