Pres. Trump tweets Don Jr doing well after coronavirus infection

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump said Saturday his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

“My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you!” the president tweeted, following Friday’s disclosure that the 42-year-old Trump scion had become one of the nearly 12 million Americans infected by the virus.

Don Trump Jr. learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining, according to spokesman. He is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

President Trump, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus. The president spent three days in a military hospital, where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

Scores of people who work for or associate with the president have also recovered from recent infections, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

More than 250,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus, the highest death toll of any country.