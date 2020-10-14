Pres. Trump’s son, Barron, previously tested positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump’s son, 14-year-old Barron, tested positive for coronavirus, according to First Lady Melania Trump.

According to an article posted on the White House’s website, Melania says that Barron tested negative for the virus around the time she and Pres. Trump tested positive.

But, that changed.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” Melania says. “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania continues, saying her “diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after.”

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team. It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that COVID-19 can do. As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family—thank you doesn’t say enough.”

The First Lady goes on to say that when Pres. Trump was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, she “spent much of my time reflecting on my family.”

Pres. Trump returned to the White House after spending three nights at Walter Reed in early October.

“I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy.”

Melania says she has since tested negative.

“Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.”

