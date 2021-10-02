President Biden orders U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighters, first responders

(WFRV) – President Joe Biden has ordered the flag of the United States to be flown at half-staff at all Federal office buildings on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

According to a proclamation issued by President Biden on Friday, in accordance with Fire Prevention Week starting on Monday, he has ordered the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff all day Sunday.

“During Fire Prevention Week, we honor our brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect us every day and reaffirm the importance of fire safety and preparedness. This week, I call on all Americans to educate themselves about fire prevention and safety and recommit to taking the necessary steps to prevent fires. Whether you are in your own home or camping in one of America’s majestic National Parks, taking the proper precautions and safety measures can help prevent fires and save your life and

the lives of your family and others while protecting our natural wonders,” wrote President Biden.

To read the full proclamation, click here.