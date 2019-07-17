President Trump orders flags to half-staff

(WFRV) — President Donald Trump has proclaimed that the United States flag be flown at half-staff nationwide out of respect for Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.

John Paul Stevens, the bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the Supreme Court’s leading liberal, died Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after suffering a stroke Monday. He was 99.

The flag will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on the date of interment and ending at sunset of that date.