Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3