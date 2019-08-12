Prosecutors say Ohio shooter’s friend bought him armor

File-This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts. The Justice Department says a friend of Betts is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms. Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

A man told federal agents he bought body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine for the Dayton gunman earlier this year, according to a court document unsealed Monday.

Federal investigators emphasized that there no was indication that Ethan Kollie knew that his friend, Connor Betts, was planning a mass shooting or how he would use the equipment. The charging document says Kollie kept the equipment at his apartment, so Betts’ parents would not find it.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Kollie that they said were unrelated to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. Officers killed Betts within 30 seconds, just outside a crowded bar, and authorities have said hundreds more people may have died if Betts had gotten inside.

Prosecutors are accusing Kollie of lying about not using marijuana on federal firearms forms in the purchase of a pistol that was not used in the shooting.

Possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Making a false statement regarding firearms carries a potential maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman stressed that Kollie is not accused of intentionally taking part in the planning of the shooting.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number for Kollie and with his attorney.

Police have said there was nothing in Betts’ background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

The weapon was bought online from a dealer in Texas and shipped to another firearms dealer in the Dayton area, police said on the day of the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting .

Eight of the victims who died were shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. More than 30 others were left injured, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds, hospital officials and investigators said.

Just days after the shooting, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a package of gun control measures , including requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales in Ohio and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio, and Balsamo reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writer Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus contributed to this report.