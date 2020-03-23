Puerto Rico unveils record $787M package to fight COVID-19

1  of  69
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Puerto Rico unveils record $787M package to fight COVID-19

by: DANICA COTO, Associated Press

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vazquez holds a press conference to announce new administrative appointments at the governor’s official residence La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s fragile economy is facing an uncertain future after Vazquez rejected on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, a settlement announced late Sunday with bondholders that would reduce the U.S. territory’s public debt by 70%. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico on Monday announced a record $787 million financial package to help alleviate the economic impact of the new coronavirus in the U.S. territory.

The package is bigger than any announced so far by U.S. states.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said measures include a 90-day moratorium for mortgages as well as car, personal and commercial loans that will not affect people’s credit. She also announced a flurry of bonuses, including ones ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for nurses, police and other emergency and medical workers.

In addition, the government will invest $250 million in tablets, software and other items to help the island’s Department of Education improve virtual learning amid a two-week curfew that began the night of March 15, she said.

Vázquez said the island’s more than 134,000 public sector employees will still be paid during the emergency and that the government will offer a $1,500 handout for small- and medium-sized businesses with 50 employees or less that don’t qualify for federal help, as well as a $500 cash handout for Puerto Rico’s nearly 170,000 self-employed workers.

“We’re going to win this war,” she said.

The island is struggling through a 13-year recession in addition to the blows from Hurricane Maria and a string of recent strong earthquakes that together caused billions of dollars in losses. Among the business owners affected by the economic crisis and the curfew is Jesús Vázquez, who praised the financial package but said he worries about the fine print and the bureaucracy that might ensue in trying to obtain those benefits.

The 33-year-old laundromat owner confided that he has already skipped loan payments: “I had the audacity to not pay them and keep the cash because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Vázquez was flanked by the chairman and president of a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances that signed off on the measures and freed up money for the emergency. It was a rare appearance following months of conflict between the board and a government that was already balking at austerity moves and staff cuts demanded by the board.

The board recently said it also would file a motion to temporarily suspend a bankruptcy-like process Puerto Rico is facing as it tries to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load. In addition, the board wrote President Donald Trump last week about plans to transform the island back into the medical manufacturing hub it once was to meet the urgent needs created by the coronavirus pandemic. Board chairman José Carrión noted that 8% of pharmaceutical expenditures by Americans are for products made on the island, where manufacturing represents more than 40% of its total net income.

Puerto Rico as of Monday had 31 confirmed coronavirus cases and reported two deaths, including a U.S. tourist from New York who was vacationing on the island with his wife.

“This situation is really absurd,” said José Abreu, a musician known as Fofé who lost his job at a boutique hotel in San Juan that closed due to the curfew. “We’re here with our mouths wide open over how we’re being hit with one thing after another.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

