(WFRV) — Rascal Flatts has announced their final tour dates to mark their 20th anniversary.

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis, the band told CBS This Morning.

“We’re not retiring, we still plan to do music,” Rascal Flatts said.

While there are no stops in Wisconsin, the group will be in Detroit on June 12 and Chicago on June 25.

For more information and additional tour dates, visit CBS This Morning.