Red Cross: Help Hurricane Laura victims by donating money, not supplies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Louisiana Red Cross has a message for those hoping to help victims of Hurricane Laura: give cash.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Red Cross cannot accept donations of supplies. This includes:
- Food
- Clothes
- Any related items
Any of these kinds of items donated to Red Cross shelters will be thrown away to try and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Donating money will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and more for those battered by Laura.
Latest Stories
- Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment
- Using red light in De Pere to raise awareness and hope, for the crippled live entertainment industry
- Charges filed against Illinois teen in fatal Kenosha protest shooting
- Packers fans weigh in with mixed feelings over cancelled practice
- Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Barnes hold press conference in Kenosha