Red Cross: Help Hurricane Laura victims by donating money, not supplies

National

by: Ben Raymond

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Louisiana Red Cross has a message for those hoping to help victims of Hurricane Laura: give cash.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Red Cross cannot accept donations of supplies. This includes:

  • Food
  • Clothes
  • Any related items

Any of these kinds of items donated to Red Cross shelters will be thrown away to try and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Donating money will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and more for those battered by Laura.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today