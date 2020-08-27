Red Cross: Help Hurricane Laura victims by donating money, not supplies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Louisiana Red Cross has a message for those hoping to help victims of Hurricane Laura: give cash.

Want to help those affected by #HurricaneLaura? The safest & quickest way is through a financial donation, which will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies and more. To donate, visit https://t.co/MBG8lreoB0, call 800-RED-CROSS or text LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation pic.twitter.com/zQR1gxereo — Louisiana Red Cross (@ARCLouisiana) August 27, 2020

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Red Cross cannot accept donations of supplies. This includes:

Food

Clothes

Any related items

Any of these kinds of items donated to Red Cross shelters will be thrown away to try and avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Donating money will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and more for those battered by Laura.

Latest Stories