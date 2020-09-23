Reese’s launches new version of big cups because ‘we’re all feeling a little bit salty’ in 2020

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – Reese’s announced Tuesday that a new version of their classic peanut butter cup will join the lineup this fall.

Reese’s Big Cup with Pretzels, “a twist on the classic cup that’s bigger, saltier and packed with delicious pretzels,” will be available in November, the company said in a news release.

Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in the 1.3 ounce single cup size for a suggested price of $1.49 and in the 2.6 ounce double cup size for $2.09.

In January 2021, Reese’s plans to roll out a miniature version as well, all of which will be permanent additions to the nationwide Reese’s lineup.

“Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year,” said Ian Norton, Reese’s senior director, Reese’s brand. “In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.”

Reese’s also teased a limited-time offering for March of 2021 – Reese’s Big Cups with Chips.

