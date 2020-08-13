Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — American Airlines is set to eliminate flights to more than two dozen small and medium cities as federal coronavirus aid restrictions are set to expire, according to a report from CNBC.

As part of the $25 billion aid package, carriers weren’t able to cut levels of service or lay off workers until Oct. 1. According to CNBC, American was granted $5.8 billion in support under the program.

The cancellations for as many as 30 destinations could be made public as early as next week, according to the report. A list of impacted cities was not made available.

Airline executives had hoped for an additional round of $25 billion in payroll relief as part of the next coronavirus package. The money could’ve kept workers on the job through next March. With lawmakers failing to reach a consensus on a new deal, American is now making plans for the future.

CNBC reports it reached out to United Airlines and Delta Airlines, neither of which offered comment.

Earlier this week, United Airlines announced it will add nonstop flights between Milwaukee and two popular Florida destinations starting December 17.

Delta Airlines says it has banned 100 anti-maskers from taking their flights and gone a step further by adding them to a "no fly" list.

