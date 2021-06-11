‘Ruff’ Love: US Postal Service gives tips ahead of Dog Bite Awareness Week

Postal carrier Josiah Morse heads out to deliver mail and packages, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The U.S. Postal Service’s stretch of challenges didn’t end with the November general election and tens of millions of mail-in votes. The pandemic-depleted workforce fell further into a hole during the holiday rush, leading to long hours and a mountain of delayed mail. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(WFRV) – The Postal Service is continuing its tradition of bringing attention to the National Dog Bite Awareness Week by providing some tips to help stop incidents involving dogs.

According to officials, the week runs from June 12 to June 18. The theme for 2021 is ‘Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite.” When a dog attacks a letter carrier, the dog owner reportedly could be held responsible for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours and other costs.

The following four tips were given to help prevent dog bite injuries year round:

Door Delivery If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door.

Electronic Fencing Postal Service officials request that you keep your dog restrained or inside when the mail is delivered. Although the electronic fence may keep your dog from wandering, it does not protect the carrier, who must enter your property to deliver the mail.

Dog in the Yard Make sure your dog is properly restrained on a leash and away from where your mail carrier delivers the mail. If the carrier deems a residence unsafe because of an unrestrained dog, mail delivery service can be interrupted.

Tracking Dog owners who have access to postal notification features, such as Informed Delivery (informeddelivery.usps.com) for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use these features to determine when the carrier is on their way and to ensure their dog has been properly restrained.



For more information on dog attacks on Postal Service workers visit the USPS’s website.