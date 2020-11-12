WATCH: Semis catch fire in 30-vehicle pileup on Minnesota highway

(NEXSTAR) — A pileup of about 30 vehicles, half of them semitrailers, shut down a portion of Interstate 94 in Minnesota after snow moved into the area Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. in Monticello, which is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.

Traffic cameras showed that some semitractors caught fire, causing large plumes of smoke to rise into the air, WCCO reported.

The State Patrol reported injuries related to the crash, but it was not immediately clear how many.

The crash temporarily closed traffic in both directions on I-94, however, the State Patrol reported that eastbound traffic has since resumed.

The crash happened as the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the area. A snow squall is a brief but heavy burst of heavy snow and strong wind.

