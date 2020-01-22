Senators Johnson, Baldwin react to impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) — As the Senate impeachment trials continue, Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin discuss their takes on the trial.

“Yesterday we spent almost 13 hours accomplishing what probably should’ve been accomplished in 15 minutes to a half-hour,” Sen. Johnson said in an interview.

“For whatever reason, Chuck Schumer refused to negotiate with Mitch McConnel in good faith so we had a 13-hour spectacle where, let’s face it, the House basically laid out their case…not sure what new information they’re going to be providing over the next 24 hours, but we’ll see.”

When asked if he would be willing to hear from witnesses going forward, Johnson stated “We’ll let the House put on its case, we’ll let the President put on his case,” saying he’s read both briefs and is not sure what additional information he’ll hear.

“It’s not whether it’s right or wrong or whether we need to hear more testimony, it’s whether we should drag a completely flawed and pretty weak case on for months and months,” Sen. Johnson said.

Sen. Johnson went on to say that he “talked to the President” and “I understand why he was doing what he was doing. I didn’t agree with him, I was trying to change his mind, but I think he had legitimate reasons and I don’t view his motives as improper.”

When asked when he hopes to wrap up with the Senate trial, Sen. Johnson responded, “We’ll have a couple days for the House, a couple days for the President, a couple days for Senate questions, and then we’ll see where we go from there. It’s kind of hard to predict. From my standpoint, the final motion in this trial should proceed to the final vote. I don’t think we should just vote to dismiss, so I think we should just be able to vote on if you convict or exonerate the President. That could happen as early as next week depending on the case both sides present.”

“I thought the President’s counsel was very unprepared and ineffective,” Sen. Baldwin stated when asked what her opinion was on the trial.

“I feel like my Senate Republican friends are focused more on defending the President, not supporting and defending the Constitution.”

“For me to do impartial justice, I need to hear from the President’s counsel a case based on facts and evidence to dispute those articles of impeachment and, so far, I haven’t heard anything of the sort,” Sen. Baldwin told Local 5’s D.C. Bureau.

The Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to continue through the week and into the next.