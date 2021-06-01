Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader says the shooting happened in the late morning at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita.

She had no information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

No other details were immediately available.

