(NEXSTAR) — Did you shop at IKEA between October 18, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019? If so, you may be able to participate in a new $24 million class action lawsuit against the furniture giant’s U.S. branch — over claims the company included more than the last 5 digits of customer debit and credit card numbers on printed receipts.

The lawsuit, Richardson, et al. v. IKEA North America Services, LLC, et al., alleges IKEA North America Services, LLC and IKEA U.S. Retail, LLC violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, or “FACTA” with these receipts.

Nexstar reached out to IKEA for comment on the lawsuit but have not heard back yet. According to the official site for the lawsuit, IKEA denies its allegations and “denies any wrongdoing whatsoever,” though it has agreed to pay over $24 million in a settlement. The court did not rule in favor of either the plaintiffs or IKEA, it’s important to note.

Here’s what to know:

Deadline to participate or exclude yourself from the lawsuit is May 4

Those who are eligible to participate are customers who shopped at IKEA with a debit or credit card one or more times between Oct. 18, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019 and received a paper receipt

Claim forms can be submitted via mail, by calling (855) 958-6213 or by visiting the IKEA US FACTA Class Action webpage

Your claim number: those who are affected based on IKEA records may have already — or will — receive a postcard or email containing your claim number

If you don’t have a claim number, you can still file a claim at the official webpage, though IKEA transaction data will be checked to verify you’re eligible

You don’t need to show receipts since claims will be cross-referenced with IKEA transaction data

The final approval hearing for the lawsuit and claimants is July 28, though appeals are possible. Participants are asked to be patient.

Payment amounts will depend on how many valid claims there are but estimated payouts are expected to be between $30 and $60.