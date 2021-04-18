Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

FILE – In this April 13, 2021, file photo, demonstrators hang car air fresheners from a perimeter fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department to protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minnesota police, says it all started when police pulled her son over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday. One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.