(NEXSTAR) — It may have been 13 years since DreamWorks’ iconic ogre was on the big screen but Shrek is never too far far away from public consciousness. Well, in case you missed out on the recent Shrek x Crocs shoe release, the character’s latest commercial outing is coming up quick: the chance to stay in Shrek’s Swamp.

On Tuesday, short-term rental giant Airbnb unveiled the listing, which is located in the Scottish Highlands and is hosted by Shrek’s four-legged best friend Donkey himself. What’s more — the two-night stay for up to three guests costs zero dollars (more on that later).

Airbnb explains that the stay “brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘treehouse.’ With its clever use of forestry, charmingly rustic interiors and iconic outhouse, the swamp is certain to offer an experience unlike any other.”

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

(Credit Alix McIntosh via Airbnb)

Among the activities listed for guests to partake in are swapping stories around a fire and “relaxing in the ambiance of ‘earwax candlelight’.”

There are a few things to note before trying to book, however.

Airbnb urges that while the Shrek’s Swamp stay is priced at £0 a night, the stay is not a contest. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland, Airbnb says. Additionally, the bathroom is located 20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility.

If these factors aren’t deal breakers, then hey now — you’re an all-star and it’s time to wait for bookings to open. Bookings start Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. British Summer Time (which would be 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 13 here in the U.S.).

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey told Airbnb. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

In case you’re wondering why such a whimsical location is free to stay in, Airbnb explains the pricetag is “a nod to the priceless refuge Shrek’s Swamp has provided fairytale creatures of all kinds.” Airbnb says it’s also making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which benefits vulnerable and disadvantaged children in Scotland.

Find out more information at Airbnb.