Six men face life in prison for conspiracy to kidnap Mich. Governor

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears a mask with the word “vote” displayed on the front during a roundtable discussion on healthcare, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. The arrest of a group of anti-government vigilantes in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents a new twist in the 2020 political fight for the battleground state. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)/

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WFRV) – A federal grand jury has indicted six men on charges related to an attempt to kidnap the Gov. of Michigan.

According to a release, each of the six men will face life in prison if convicted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the alleged target of a kidnapping plot that has up to eight people charged in relation to the crime.

Wisconsin man Brian Higgins, who had his extradition to Michigan delayed, is not one of the six that were indicted. He will be given a chance to appeal first before being extradited to Michigan.

Higgins is currently jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin until the appeal is decided.

Higgins was allegedly part of the crew that was conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot.

The six men that were indicted are:

Adam Fox, resident of Michigan

Barry Croft, resident of Delaware

Ty Garbin, resident of Michigan

Kaleb Franks, resident of Michigan

Daniel Harris, resident of Michigan

Brandon Caserta, resident of Michigan

The investigation is still ongoing.