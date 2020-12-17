Six men face life in prison for conspiracy to kidnap Mich. Governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WFRV) – A federal grand jury has indicted six men on charges related to an attempt to kidnap the Gov. of Michigan.
According to a release, each of the six men will face life in prison if convicted.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the alleged target of a kidnapping plot that has up to eight people charged in relation to the crime.
Wisconsin man Brian Higgins, who had his extradition to Michigan delayed, is not one of the six that were indicted. He will be given a chance to appeal first before being extradited to Michigan.
Higgins is currently jailed in Columbia County, Wisconsin until the appeal is decided.
Higgins was allegedly part of the crew that was conducting surveillance of the governor’s vacation home for the kidnapping plot.
The six men that were indicted are:
- Adam Fox, resident of Michigan
- Barry Croft, resident of Delaware
- Ty Garbin, resident of Michigan
- Kaleb Franks, resident of Michigan
- Daniel Harris, resident of Michigan
- Brandon Caserta, resident of Michigan
The investigation is still ongoing.
