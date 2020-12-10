Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021

SEATTLE (NewsNation Now) — Starbucks announced it is adding oat milk to its menu nationwide.
The popular coffee chain said Wednesday the popular non-dairy option will be available to all stores by spring 2021. The plant-based creamer was first rolled out in the Midwest this year.
The company first began offering non-dairy milk in 1997 when it added soy milk to the menu. Coconut milk and almond milk followed in 2015 and 2016 as plant-based options began to grow in popularity.
Earlier this month, Starbucks also announced it is offering free coffee for all of December to “those keeping our communities safe during COVID-19.”
The company said that any customer identifying as a frontline responder to the pandemic will receive a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — free of charge.
