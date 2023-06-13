TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple packages of frozen fruit, specifically strawberries, are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen strawberries and a frozen fruit blend containing strawberries. The impacted strawberries were grown in Mexico and are potentially carrying Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which can be spread through close contact with someone who is infected, or by eating foods or consuming beverages that have been contaminated, according to the CDC.

Illnesses can be mild, lasting a few weeks, or serious, with symptoms lasting for several months, the FDA explains. This can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. Hepatitis A can also lead to liver failure in rare cases.

Recalled strawberries were sold at several retailers – Walmart, Costco, and HEB – in numerous states.

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio three-pound packages sold at Texas HEB stores from July 18, 2022, through June 8, 2023, are part of the recall as are Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend packages sold at Costco stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas between October 3, 2022, and June 8, 2023.

Also included in the recall are Great Value Sliced Strawberries and Great Value Mixed Fruit, both sold as 64-ounce packages at Walmart stores in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming from January 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023.

To determine if you have a recalled product, you can check the lot number and best by dates listed on the FDA’s website. Both the number and best by dates can be found printed on the packages as seen in the photos below.

No illnesses have been reported yet in connection to the recalled products, according to the FDA.

The FDA urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and to either return them or throw them away. Products that have different lot codes or purchase dates are not included in this recall.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the producer by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. For more information, check out the FDA’s recall online by clicking here.

In March, Trader Joe’s recalled a fruit product that contained strawberries due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. Strawberries sold at multiple retailers, including Costco and Aldi, were recalled over a Hepatitis outbreak, despite the virus not being detected on any of the impacted products.