(WXIN) — After a short-lived return earlier this year, Taco Bell is relaunching the Mexican Pizza permanently.

The coveted item will be available to order starting Thursday, though Taco Bell Rewards app users will be able to enjoy the fan-favorite a few days earlier on Tuesday.

Some fans of the taco chain’s tribute to pizza may be reluctant to celebrate the good news since the Mexican Pizza’s return in April lasted a little more than one month before selling out across the country.

But if you take the word of Taco Bell’s top exec, the return is permanent (for real this time).

“It’s going to be relaunched mid-September and it’s going to be a permanent item,” CEO Mark King told Fortune in July.

(Taco Bell)

In the dark Mexican Pizza-less times that followed the item’s month-long return, Taco Bell claimed the April relaunch was only supposed to last for six months.

Reiterating plans to keep the Mexican Pizza this time, King said he has never received more negative feedback than he had since the removal of the popular menu item.

The Mexican Pizza was first taken off the menu in 2020. The company said the move was to streamline operations during the pandemic since the item is one of the more time-consuming things for employees to make.

Many fans were crushed at the removal, with more than 170,000 signing a Change.org petition calling for the Mexican Pizza’s return.

‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’

The return of the Mexican Pizza on Thursday will coincide with the long-awaited debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

This star studded off-off Broadway production is made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans… Taco Bell

The musical was written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of the “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will premiere on Taco Bell’s TikTok on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. (ET).