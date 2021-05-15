Target suspends in-store sales of sports cards, cites safety

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target has suspended in-store sales of sports and Pokemon trading cards, citing safety concerns.

While the Minneapolis-based retailer didn’t give a direct reason for the change in its Friday announcement, the Minneapolis Star Tribune says it came after police in Brookfield, Wisconsin, reported that four men had attacked another man over cards on May 7.

The newspaper reports that the value of some trading cards has soared, driven in part by people rushing to buy up new cards for resale online. Target says it continues to sell the cards online.

