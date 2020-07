Target to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Target announced Monday that it will close its stores Thanksgiving Day as it continues to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”

“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value, and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it will expand its contactless same-day pickup and delivery service, making 20,000 more products, including groceries, available for drive up, order pickup and Shipt delivery.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” Cornell said.

Walmart announced last week that it will also close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to allow associates to spend time with their families. Sam’s Club locations will be closed as well.

