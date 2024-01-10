LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive game of Tetris has broken out on the exosphere of Las Vegas’ newest skyline feature, Sphere.

The legendary 1980s puzzle game that recently spawned an origin story movie received the Sphere treatment to celebrate the Russian game’s 40th anniversary.

The discovery of Tetris for the U.S., as recounted in the film, happened at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in the late 80s. The 2024 edition of CES opened Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tetris was recently in the headlines as a 13-year-old became the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game, which essentially means breaking it, or reaching a “kill screen.”

The massive game of Tetris is just the latest image to grace the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline. Over the holiday season, the Radio City Rockettes appeared as a virtual kickline on Sphere’s outer “Exosphere.” Before that, Sphere welcomed Major League Baseball to Las Vegas after team owners voted unanimously to approve the Athletics franchise move to the city. Sphere also became a focal point as the Las Vegas Grand Prix took over the Strip in November.

(Sphere Entertainment, Co.)

The Radio City Rockettes were announced as the newest addition to the cavalcade of characters and colors appearing on Sphere in Las Vegas over the next month. | Photo provided by Sphere Entertainment Co.

(Sphere Entertainment, Co.)



The Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world at 336 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The more than $2 billion project is home to concerts and shows utilizing a 160,000 wraparound LED display and 164,000 speakers along with 4D capabilities that will surround the audience in their seats.

The outside of the Sphere, or the Exosphere, is the largest LED screen on Earth, consisting of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks spaced 8 inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes. The venue can seat as many as 20,000 people.

No immediate word was available as to if the Sphere game of Tetris is playable, but if so — we’ve got next!