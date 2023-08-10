(WHTM) — The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans due to a choking hazard.

The recall includes Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal snaps on the jeans can detach. This poses a choking hazard to young children.

The affected styles have the following information:

Style Wash Style Number Vendor Number Dustbowl Wash 3022341 7000541 Telford 3022342 7000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on the sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket. About 97,400 units are affected by the recall and no other The Children’s Place items are part of the recall.

The commission says consumers should immediately take the recalled jeans away from children and return the jeans to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The Children’s Place says it’s contacting all known purchasers.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

So far there has been one report of snaps detaching from the jeans and no reported injuries.

The Dustbowl Wash jeans were sold exclusively by The Children’s Place stores across the country from September 2022 through March 2023 and the Telford jeans were sold from January 2023 through June 2023 for about $25.

Consumers can call The Children’s Place toll-free at (877) 752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Mondays through Fridays or find more information at www.childrensplace.com.