The Utah monolith is gone…as one appears in Romania

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The mysterious Utah monolith has disappeared from the Utah desert only a few short days since its shocking discovery. But the mystery continues to amuse people nationally and internationally…now with people saying a monolith similar to the one found in Utah’s desert has been discovered across the world in Romania.

Now a mysterious Arthur C Clarke-style monolith appears in ROMANIA https://t.co/CvU1ak6fSM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 30, 2020

While the reports have not been independently confirmed from ABC4, The Daily Mail along with other national outlets, such as Vice and the New York Post – each also citing The Daily Mail to an extent -, have reported on the new find in Romania.

According to the outlets, the almost identical Romania monolith stands at about the same height as the Utah monolith and stands only a few feet away from where an ancient Dacian fortress once stood.

Just like the Utah monolith, there isn’t much information on how long it has been there, who put it there, or how long it will last.