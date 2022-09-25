(NEXSTAR) — There’s Sir Purr with the Carolina Panthers and Sourdough Sam with the San Francisco 49ers. The Baltimore Ravens have Poe and the Indianapolis Colts have Blue. No, these aren’t specialty players you’ve never heard of – they’re mascots.

There are a total of 32 teams in the National Football League. Five are mascot-less as of the 2022 season: the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders.

Here is a look at the current NFL team mascots:

Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red seen before playing the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon works before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo dances at midfield after the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe runs on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr entertains the crowd during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Cincinnati mascot Who Dey performs during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The Cleveland Browns technically have two mascots – Chomps the dog and Brownie the Elf. (AP Photos/David Richard)

The Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy poses for a photo before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Miles the mascot for the Denver Broncos looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Detroit Lions mascot Roary runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Houston Texans mascot Toro performs before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue during the NFL Pro Bowl Game on Sunday, January 25, 2015 in Glendale, AZ. Team Irvin won the game (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf motivates fans during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Los Angeles Rams mascot Rampage stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson De Ville runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. is shown before the start of a NFL preseason football game between the Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor on the sidelines before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the New Orleans Saints in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Drew Harris, of Napoleonville, La., dances with New Orleans Saints mascots, Gumbo and Sir Saint, and cheerleaders, before the start of training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Raider Rusher, the Raiders mascot greets elementary school children at an NFL Play 60 event, Wednesday, September 9, 2015 in San Francisco. The Raiders kept Rusher in their move to Las Vegas. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop brings the flag onto the field during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

San Francisco 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam interacts with fans at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Seattle Seahawks mascot Blitz during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Los Angeles Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam before the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

An NFL football fan poses for a photo with Tampa Bay Buccaneers mascot Captain Fear outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

T-Rac, the Tennessee Titans mascot, performs before a preseason NFL football game between the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Of the five teams that don’t have a mascot, one is well on his way to adding one. As part of their current rebranding, the Commanders are giving fans a chance to vote on their mascot later this month.

Regardless, here are the five NFL teams that, as of the start of the 2022 season, do not have an official on-field mascot.

Green Bay Packers

The name ‘Packers’ is a nod to the Acme Meat Packing Company, which no longer exists but helped get the team started in the early 1900s.

There isn’t exactly a good mascot to represent the Packers either, though the team has tried. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers introduced a sausage-carrying bearded giant known as Packy Packer in the 1980s. He survived just two seasons and the Packers have been without a mascot since.

A Packers spokesperson tells Nexstar that a mascot has never seemed to catch on or naturally align with the team’s “already rich history and tradition.”

“We find that our fans are engaged with our games and excited about the team in their own unique ways.”

While they are without a mascot, the Packers do have cheerleaders.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers did have an unofficial mascot of sorts – Boltman – while they were in San Diego. In 2018, the man behind Boltman, Dan Jauregui, retired from the role after 22 years.

In 2020, the Chargers “acquired” an unofficial furry mascot, Bolt, a puppy on his way to becoming a service dog. The Chargers partnered with Canine Companions for Independence to follow Bolt on his journey. He also appeared at various team practices and games.

Bolt has since graduated and the Chargers have brought on a new pup, Brisket. The team previously had a cheer squad, known as the Charger Girls, but they were reportedly disbanded last year.

The Chargers haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

New York Giants

There isn’t really an answer as to why the Giants don’t have a mascot – they just don’t. However, there was a Campbell Soup ad in the early 2010s that featured a woman in a large-headed Giants player costume.

Additionally, the team doesn’t have cheerleaders.

The Giants haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

New York Jets

While it may seem easy enough for the Jets to have a mascot, the team doesn’t have one – they even note it on their FAQ page. The team does have cheerleaders, known as the Jets Flight Crew.

The Jets haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Washington Commanders

Of all five teams on this list, the Commanders are the closest to having a mascot. As part of their rebranding, the Commanders recently asked fans to vote on what type of mascot they should have.

Voting has now closed, but fans were able to select from one of four categories: dog, hog, historical figure, or superhero.

According to the Commanders’ website, renderings of the highest-voted options will be shared during the team’s September 25 game. Fans in attendance will then have the chance to vote on their favorite design.