These are the states sending the most people to Wisconsin

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Wisconsin from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Wisconsin.

#30. South Dakota

Moved from South Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 763 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from South Dakota

Moved from Wisconsin to South Dakota in 2019: 391 #34 most common destination from Wisconsin



#29. Utah

Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state #26 most common destination from Utah

Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547 #32 most common destination from Wisconsin



#28. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state #26 most common destination from Connecticut

Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232 #40 most common destination from Wisconsin



#27. Nebraska

Moved from Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2019: 872 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state #18 most common destination from Nebraska

Moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska in 2019: 725 #27 most common destination from Wisconsin



#26. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #25 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702 #16 most common destination from Wisconsin



#25. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #35 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942 #25 most common destination from Wisconsin



#24. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state #32 most common destination from Ohio

Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490 #11 most common destination from Wisconsin



#23. Alaska

Moved from Alaska to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,070 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Alaska

Moved from Wisconsin to Alaska in 2019: 228 #41 most common destination from Wisconsin



#22. Louisiana

Moved from Louisiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,167 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Louisiana

Moved from Wisconsin to Louisiana in 2019: 529 #33 most common destination from Wisconsin



#21. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state #27 most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188 #22 most common destination from Wisconsin



#20. North Dakota

Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #3 most common destination from North Dakota

Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313 #37 most common destination from Wisconsin



#19. Wyoming

Moved from Wyoming to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,417 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #5 most common destination from Wyoming

Moved from Wisconsin to Wyoming in 2019: 27 #48 most common destination from Wisconsin



#18. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Kansas

Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610 #30 most common destination from Wisconsin



#17. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state #17 most common destination from Kentucky

Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088 #13 most common destination from Wisconsin



#16. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state #31 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643 #17 most common destination from Wisconsin



#15. Washington

Moved from Washington to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,682 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state #31 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Wisconsin to Washington in 2019: 1,456 #19 most common destination from Wisconsin



#14. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state #29 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898 #9 most common destination from Wisconsin



#13. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,878 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state #30 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Wisconsin to Virginia in 2019: 1,518 #18 most common destination from Wisconsin



#12. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state #25 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688 #10 most common destination from Wisconsin



#11. Indiana

Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Indiana

Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962 #14 most common destination from Wisconsin



#10. New York

Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state #30 most common destination from New York

Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450 #20 most common destination from Wisconsin



#9. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004 #12 most common destination from Wisconsin



#8. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state #25 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454 #7 most common destination from Wisconsin



#7. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state #5 most common destination from Iowa

Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722 #6 most common destination from Wisconsin



#6. Texas

Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state #27 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824 #4 most common destination from Wisconsin



#5. Florida

Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state #26 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563 #3 most common destination from Wisconsin



#4. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Michigan

Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361 #8 most common destination from Wisconsin



#3. California

Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886 6.4% of new residents that moved from another state #27 most common destination from California

Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811 #5 most common destination from Wisconsin



#2. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524 16.2% of new residents that moved from another state #1 most common destination from Minnesota

Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403 #1 most common destination from Wisconsin



#1. Illinois