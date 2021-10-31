These are the states sending the most people to Wisconsin

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Wisconsin from the state in 2019.
The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Wisconsin.
#30. South Dakota
- Moved from South Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 763
- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #12 most common destination from South Dakota
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Dakota in 2019: 391
- #34 most common destination from Wisconsin
#29. Utah
- Moved from Utah to Wisconsin in 2019: 808
- 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #26 most common destination from Utah
- Moved from Wisconsin to Utah in 2019: 547
- #32 most common destination from Wisconsin
#28. Connecticut
- Moved from Connecticut to Wisconsin in 2019: 826
- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #26 most common destination from Connecticut
- Moved from Wisconsin to Connecticut in 2019: 232
- #40 most common destination from Wisconsin
#27. Nebraska
- Moved from Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2019: 872
- 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #18 most common destination from Nebraska
- Moved from Wisconsin to Nebraska in 2019: 725
- #27 most common destination from Wisconsin
#26. South Carolina
- Moved from South Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 948
- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #25 most common destination from South Carolina
- Moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina in 2019: 1,702
- #16 most common destination from Wisconsin
#25. Pennsylvania
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990
- 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #35 most common destination from Pennsylvania
- Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942
- #25 most common destination from Wisconsin
#24. Ohio
- Moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,049
- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #32 most common destination from Ohio
- Moved from Wisconsin to Ohio in 2019: 3,490
- #11 most common destination from Wisconsin
#23. Alaska
- Moved from Alaska to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,070
- 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #16 most common destination from Alaska
- Moved from Wisconsin to Alaska in 2019: 228
- #41 most common destination from Wisconsin
#22. Louisiana
- Moved from Louisiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,167
- 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from Louisiana
- Moved from Wisconsin to Louisiana in 2019: 529
- #33 most common destination from Wisconsin
#21. Tennessee
- Moved from Tennessee to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,294
- 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
- #27 most common destination from Tennessee
- Moved from Wisconsin to Tennessee in 2019: 1,188
- #22 most common destination from Wisconsin
#20. North Dakota
- Moved from North Dakota to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,369
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #3 most common destination from North Dakota
- Moved from Wisconsin to North Dakota in 2019: 313
- #37 most common destination from Wisconsin
#19. Wyoming
- Moved from Wyoming to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,417
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #5 most common destination from Wyoming
- Moved from Wisconsin to Wyoming in 2019: 27
- #48 most common destination from Wisconsin
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Kansas
- Moved from Kansas to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,421
- 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
- #12 most common destination from Kansas
- Moved from Wisconsin to Kansas in 2019: 610
- #30 most common destination from Wisconsin
#17. Kentucky
- Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468
- 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #17 most common destination from Kentucky
- Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088
- #13 most common destination from Wisconsin
#16. North Carolina
- Moved from North Carolina to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,645
- 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state
- #31 most common destination from North Carolina
- Moved from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2019: 1,643
- #17 most common destination from Wisconsin
#15. Washington
- Moved from Washington to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,682
- 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #31 most common destination from Washington
- Moved from Wisconsin to Washington in 2019: 1,456
- #19 most common destination from Wisconsin
#14. Georgia
- Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783
- 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #29 most common destination from Georgia
- Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898
- #9 most common destination from Wisconsin
#13. Virginia
- Moved from Virginia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,878
- 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #30 most common destination from Virginia
- Moved from Wisconsin to Virginia in 2019: 1,518
- #18 most common destination from Wisconsin
#12. Arizona
- Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917
- 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #25 most common destination from Arizona
- Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688
- #10 most common destination from Wisconsin
#11. Indiana
- Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951
- 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #21 most common destination from Indiana
- Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962
- #14 most common destination from Wisconsin
#10. New York
- Moved from New York to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,337
- 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state
- #30 most common destination from New York
- Moved from Wisconsin to New York in 2019: 1,450
- #20 most common destination from Wisconsin
#9. Missouri
- Moved from Missouri to Wisconsin in 2019: 2,796
- 2.6% of new residents that moved from another state
- #15 most common destination from Missouri
- Moved from Wisconsin to Missouri in 2019: 3,004
- #12 most common destination from Wisconsin
#8. Colorado
- Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125
- 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #25 most common destination from Colorado
- Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454
- #7 most common destination from Wisconsin
#7. Iowa
- Moved from Iowa to Wisconsin in 2019: 4,289
- 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state
- #5 most common destination from Iowa
- Moved from Wisconsin to Iowa in 2019: 4,722
- #6 most common destination from Wisconsin
#6. Texas
- Moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,049
- 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #27 most common destination from Texas
- Moved from Wisconsin to Texas in 2019: 4,824
- #4 most common destination from Wisconsin
#5. Florida
- Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168
- 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state
- #26 most common destination from Florida
- Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563
- #3 most common destination from Wisconsin
#4. Michigan
- Moved from Michigan to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,307
- 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state
- #12 most common destination from Michigan
- Moved from Wisconsin to Michigan in 2019: 4,361
- #8 most common destination from Wisconsin
#3. California
- Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886
- 6.4% of new residents that moved from another state
- #27 most common destination from California
- Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811
- #5 most common destination from Wisconsin
#2. Minnesota
- Moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 2019: 17,524
- 16.2% of new residents that moved from another state
- #1 most common destination from Minnesota
- Moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota in 2019: 18,403
- #1 most common destination from Wisconsin
#1. Illinois
- Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402
- 20.7% of new residents that moved from another state
- #5 most common destination from Illinois
- Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021
- #2 most common destination from Wisconsin