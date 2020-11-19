Tiny owl found perched in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

In this photo provided by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Ravensbeard Wildlife Center Director and founder Ellen Kalish holds a Saw-whet owl at their facility in Saugerties, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl among the tree’s massive branches on Monday, Nov. 16. Now named Rockefeller, the owl was brought to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center for care. (Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP)

NEW YORK (WTEN) — A small owl was found inside the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday. The tree came from Oneonta, New York and was transported to Manhattan on Saturday.

The owl—dubbed “Rockefeller”—is a saw-whet owl, among the smallest species in the northeast. It has been taken in by a Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, Ulster County. They said they found out about the bird on Monday morning.

The plan is to return Rockefeller to the wild. Though he came from Oneonta, the wildlife experts say that transporting him there again could likely be traumatic. As an adult owl from a species that finds a new mate and new territory every year, Rockefeller will have the same shot at survival in Ulster as he would in Otsego.

The stowaway was identified and by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center:

News of the petite stowaway brought out the punsters and sparked a flood of social media comments.

“Owl news, owl the time,” wrote one woman who was clearly enjoying the break in the news cycle.

Construction workers erect scaffolding around the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree before decorating begins, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER – Tree donor Paula Dick drives a spike into the trunk of the 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce, from Oneonta, N.Y., that her family donated to serve as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. The tree is presented to New York and the world by Tishman Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER – The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from Oneonta, N.Y., is craned into place, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. The tree is presented to New York and the world by Tishman Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

“Don’t talk to me unless it’s about the tiny owl in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree,” another tweeted.

Others had a different take, however, with one user tweeting, “So, the folks at Rockefeller Center stole an owl’s tree, then evicted him.”