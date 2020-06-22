Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally

(WSPA) – Tom Petty’s family issued a statement online, saying they issued a cease and desist letter to President Trump’s campaign over use of the late singer’s song “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally.

“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” they said.

The rally was held Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family says in the statement that Trump was not authorized to use the song.

Views from the Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his arrival for a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives on stage to speak to a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, front center, speaks at BOK Center during his rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)

Attendees cheer for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this…we would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.”

