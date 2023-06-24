FOND DU LAC, WI (WFRV) -Sad news from the uncle of the boy who was hit by an SUV while playing in the 500 block of East Pioneer Road around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The boy’s uncle Brian Fugere told Local 5 News that the child was thrown 40 feet into the air.

“My nephew David Custance born December 2015 was playing outside with his older sisters and darted out into the road where he was struck by a speeding S.U.V,” Fugere wrote on a GoFundMe page to help David’s siblings and parents. “He suffered a traumatic head injury, broken ribs, punctured lung, broken pelvis in 3 places, broken femur, and shattered ankle. After a tough battle for 18hrs, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced brain dead. This is a tragic accident and one a parent should never have to go through. Any help is appreciated and thank you to everyone who is able to help my sister brother-in-law and 2 nieces in this battle to heal and adapt.”

Fond du Lac Police say they are still investigating what happened.

“The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted FDLPD by conducting an accident reconstruction at the scene,” Chief Aaron Goldstein revealed in a prepared statement. “The Fond du Lac Police Department was also assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Fond du Lac County Sherriff’s Office.”