Trump addresses North Korea and what he got Melania for Christmas in teleconference with troops

(CBS) – During his teleconference with troops overseas to thank them for their service on Christmas Eve, President Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago resort, answered questions on possible threats from North Korea, impeachment, and what he got the first lady for Christmas.

North Korea has threatened a potential “Christmas gift” that might necessitate a U.S. response, and a new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment shows the construction of a new structure. But the president appeared unfazed Tuesday.

“That’s OK,” Mr. Trump said when reporters asked about a possible surprise from North Korea. “We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully. Let’s see what happens. Everybody’s got surprises for me but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along.”

The president added jokingly that maybe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un merely wants to send him a vase.

On another pressing matter in that region of the world, Mr. Trump said he’ll likely hold a small signing ceremony with China for the trade deal that the administration announced earlier this month.

