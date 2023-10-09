(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump tore into Forbes magazine after it again dropped him from its annual list of the wealthiest Americans.

Trump ripped the magazine in a Truth Social post on Monday, calling it “very badly failing” and asserting it “lost most of its relevance long ago.”

Trump bemoaned that Forbes “took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique.'”

The magazine announced last week that Trump had fallen off the list of its 400 richest Americans for the second time in three years, citing what it said was Trump’s estimated $2.6 billion fortune, which came in $300 million short of the threshold used to make the list.

“For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot,” Trump wrote. “So much for Forbes!”

The Forbes announcement comes amid Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York, where he faces a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). She has alleged the former president inflated the value of his companies and properties and defrauded business partners.