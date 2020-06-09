Live Now
Funeral for George Floyd held in Houston

Trump says 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed by police, remained hospitalized, President Donald Trump suggested the man could have ties to Antifa.

On Tuesday morning, Trump gave his opinion on the matter, alleging that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” and stating, “Could be a set up?”

Antifa, short for anti-fascists, refers to a group whose political beliefs lean left.

On Monday afternoon, Kelly Zarcone, a lawyer representing Gugino, said he is “still hospitalized and his condition remains largely unchanged. He is in serious but stable condition.” Zarcone added that Gugino’s “brain needs time to rest and recover.”

Related: Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers

Gugino was injured by Buffalo police when they shoved him during a protest. In a video, Gugino was seen bleeding from the head after being knocked to the ground outside City Hall.

“Martin has acknowledged and sincerely appreciates the tremendous outpouring of support he has received nationwide,” Zarcone said.

