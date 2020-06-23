Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — President Donald Trump is cracking down on protesters damaging monuments with a threat of up to 10 years in prison.
“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump said in a Tuesday morning tweet.
The president said the action takes effect immediately and can be applied retroactively. It is unclear what exactly the statute of limitations would be in this case.
“There will be no exceptions!” Trump said.
Related: Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
This change comes as monuments to the Confederacy, as well as to Christopher Columbus and other figures, face renewed scrutiny as protests against racial discrimination erupt around the world.
PHOTOS: Monuments vandalized, removed
President Trump is scheduled to participate in a town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport on Thursday. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the 2020 election. Earlier in the day, President Trump is scheduled to visit the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette on Thursday. According to officials, President Trump will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard.
Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 23. VP Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will participate in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy. Afterward, VP Pence will deliver remarks at the Faith in America Event at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Former Governor Scott Walker is also scheduled to speak during the event.
Latest Stories
- Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in June 23 COVID-19 briefing
- Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
- De Pere mayor discusses upcoming developments, more during Community Update
- “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” program helping prevent invasive species
- AG Kaul warns of scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers