Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — President Donald Trump is cracking down on protesters damaging monuments with a threat of up to 10 years in prison.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump said in a Tuesday morning tweet.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The president said the action takes effect immediately and can be applied retroactively. It is unclear what exactly the statute of limitations would be in this case.

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

“There will be no exceptions!” Trump said.

This change comes as monuments to the Confederacy, as well as to Christopher Columbus and other figures, face renewed scrutiny as protests against racial discrimination erupt around the world.

Workers loosen the base of a Confederate monument Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. The 30-foot obelisk in Decatur Square, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908, was ordered by a judge to be removed placed into storage indefinitely. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Barriers, installed earlier in the week around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, are seen painted on Monument Avenue Sunday June 21, 2020, in Richmond, Va. A judge extended an injunction delaying the removal of the statue by the state. The statue had become a focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement in Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This photo shows the removal of a Confederate statue in Greenville, North Carolina, on Monday June 22, 2020. Part of the 27-foot monument to Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in eastern North Carolina has been removed after local officials gave their approval last week. WNCT-TV reports crews on Monday removed the bronze statue that tops the monument outside the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville. (AP Photo via Pitt County Public Information Office)

Protesters shield themselves from rain as they surround the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Monday June 22, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The state closed the area around the statue from sunset to sunrise. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word “Killer” spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

