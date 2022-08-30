(The Hill) – Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval.

However, a Google spokesperson said in a statement that the platform lacks the “effective” content moderation needed to meet the Google Play app store’s terms of service.

“On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” the spokesperson said.

In particular, Google is concerned about violations of its policies prohibiting content with physical threats and incitements to violence.

The Google spokesperson added that Truth Social acknowledged the feedback and is working on addressing the issue.

Nunes, a former Republican House representative for California, made the comments about waiting for Google’s approval during an appearance on Real America’s “Voice News” on Friday.

“When are we going to be available on Android?” Nunes said. “Well, look, that’s up to the Google Play Store. I mean, we’re waiting on them to approve us, and I don’t know what’s taking so long.”

Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter in January 2021 over his comments related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.