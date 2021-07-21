Twitter is testing a ‘dislike’ button

Credit: Twitter

Twitter is officially testing a dislike button, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In a message visible to some iOS users, Twitter said dislikes “aren’t public or visible to the author, while Likes are.”

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter said in a statement. “Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

It appears the company is testing the new buttons on a small segment of users. Not all Twitter users will see the new buttons.

