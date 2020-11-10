Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An empty parking lot, due to stores closed from the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at an entrance to the Ulta Beauty store at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits.

Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: 2020 football bracket breakdown

High School Sports Xtra: Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer, Chris Corrao cap improbable journey with title

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as state champs

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom wins NEC title in Game of the Week

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history