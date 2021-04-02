Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; suspect shot

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state