US task force could wind down work by early June

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

Pence told reporters at a White House briefing that the U.S. could be “in a very different place” by late May and early June. Pence said the administration is beginning to eye the Memorial Day to early June window as the appropriate time to have federal agencies manage the pandemic response in a more traditional way.

Pence’s comments came as an Associated Press analysis found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdowns.

The vice president characterized the discussions as preliminary.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, says the federal government will still keep a close eye on the data when if the task force disbands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

