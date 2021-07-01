US to add third gender option on passports

National

by: Kelly Anne Beile, ,

Posted: / Updated:

It is unknown when the third gender option, reportedly denoted by an “X,” will be made available. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLA) – The State Department announced that non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming Americans will soon be able to choose a third gender option, other than “male” or “female,” when applying for a U.S. passport.

A statement from the department, attributed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said the policy change is an effort to take “further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex.”

Blinken further noted several efforts by the Biden administration to support and protect the human rights of individuals within the LGBTQI+ community across the world, citing the State Department’s consultations with “like-minded governments.”

It is unknown when the third gender option, reportedly denoted by an “X,” will be made available. Blinken said the department is currently “evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal.”

Updates on the State Department’s progress will be posted to a specific webpage on its site, Blinken wrote.

In the nearer future, the department said passport applicants will be able to self-select their gender without providing supporting medical documentation if their gender marker does not match the gender marker on their other identity documents.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that gender-neutral options will be available for Wisconsin parents on birth certificates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal

Kaukauna softball wins 2021 Division I state title

Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Mishicot wins Div. IV state softball

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship