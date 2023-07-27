LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KTLA) — As the triple-digit heat brings sweltering weather to Southern California, one homeowner captured a rare sight of a mother bear and her baby enjoying a cool dip in their hot tub.

The La Cañada Flintridge homeowner said the surprising moment was captured in her backyard on Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

In the video, two brown bears — a baby bear and a mother bear — are seen splashing around in a hot tub as they enjoy playtime together.

The two bears share a lively exchange before the mother jumps into the refreshing water.

As the summer months heat up, bear sightings will be more common for humans who like to spend time outdoors.

A baby bear and its mother enjoy a refreshing dip in a La Cañada Flintridge hot tub on July 26, 2023. (Vicki Land)

A baby bear and its mother enjoy a refreshing dip in a La Cañada Flintridge hot tub on July 26, 2023. (Vicki Land)

A baby bear and its mother enjoy a refreshing dip in a La Cañada Flintridge hot tub on July 26, 2023. (Vicki Land)

A baby bear and its mother enjoy a refreshing dip in a La Cañada Flintridge hot tub on July 26, 2023. (Vicki Land)

A baby bear and its mother enjoy a refreshing dip in a La Cañada Flintridge hot tub on July 26, 2023. (Vicki Land)

If you find yourself face to face with a bear, the National Park Service offers these tips to stay safe:

-Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Help the bear recognize you as a human. It may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.

-Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Bears may bluff their way out of an encounter by charging and then turning away at the last second. Bears may also react defensively by wooﬁng, yawning, salivating, growling, snapping their jaws, and laying their ears back.

-Continue to talk to the bear in low tones; this will help you stay calmer, and it won’t be threatening to the bear. A scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack. Never imitate bear sounds or make a high-pitched squeal.

-Pick up small children immediately. Do not make any loud noises or screams—the bear may think it’s the sound of a prey animal. Slowly wave your arms above your head and tell the bear to back off. Do NOT run or make any sudden movements.

-Hike and travel in groups. Groups of people are usually noisier and smellier than a single person. Therefore, bears often become aware of groups of people at greater distances, and because of their cumulative size, groups are also intimidating to bears.

-Make yourselves look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).

-Do not allow the bear access to your food. Getting your food will only encourage the bear and make the problem worse for others.

-Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs; never place yourself between a mother and her cub, and never attempt to approach them. The chances of an attack escalate greatly if she perceives you as a danger to her cubs.