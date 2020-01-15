Virginia House votes to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

An Equal Rights Amendment supporters yell encouragement to two legislators as they walk down a hallway inside the state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A House committee approved a resolution Tuesday, to ratify the state’s Equal Rights Amendment, which advocates hope will become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 13-9 vote split along party lines, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it.(Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State lawmakers took a major step Wednesday toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, though it is far from certain the measure will ever be added to the U.S. Constitution.

The Virginia House advanced ratification of the gender equality measure in a floor vote Wednesday. The Senate was expected to follow soon after Wednesday.

ERA advocates say hitting the 38 mark means the amendment will have surpassed the three-quarters of states needed to be added to the Constitution.

Opponents disagree. Court battles are expected to unfold over a long-passed 1982 ratification deadline set by Congress as well as moves by five states that ratified it in the 1970s to rescind their support.

Last week, the Justice Department issued an opinion concluding that because the deadline has expired, the ERA is no longer legally pending before the states.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which has a ministerial role in certifying the ratification of constitutional amendments, said in a statement that it would abide by that legal opinion “unless otherwise directed by a final court order.”

ERA advocates say the measure wouldenshrine equality for women in the Constitution, offering stronger protections in sex discrimination cases. They also argue the ERA would give Congress firmer ground to pass anti-discrimination laws.

Opponents warn it would erode commonsense protections for women, such as workplace accommodations during pregnancies. They also worry it would be used by abortion-rights supporters to quash abortion restrictions on the grounds that they specifically discriminate against women.

The measure has passed the Virginia Senate before with bipartisan support but has never made it to the House for a floor vote.

Democrats retook control of both chambers from Republicans in November’s elections and say there is unanimous support in both chambers for the ERA.