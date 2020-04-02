Virus spreads through South Dakota family’s close ties

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Virus spreads through South Dakota family’s close ties

National

by: STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This April, 9, 2018 photo shows South Dakota State Rep. Bob Glanzer in Huron, S.D. After the South Dakota lawmaker became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to blunt the infection rate, but they couldn’t stop the disease from spreading among his extended family. Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law all had confirmed infections. Several other relatives have symptoms, according to Tom Glanzer, the lawmaker’s son. (The Daily Plainsman via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — After South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to try to blunt the infection rate, but officials couldn’t stop the disease from spreading among his extended family.

Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer announcing he has the coronavirus, his wife, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law also tested positive. Glanzer is in critical condition and his niece, 51-year-old Mari Hofer, has died of the virus, according to her husband Quint Hofer. Several other relatives have symptoms, said Tom Glanzer, the Republican lawmaker’s son.

The coronavirus didn’t spread through bus or subway systems in Huron as it has in major cities with dense populations. Instead, it ripped through a close-knit family. Infectious disease experts say this kind of spread is expected.

“The simple fact that our family loves each other is probably what caused this to spread,” Tom Glanzer said.

Bob Glanzer’s wife, Penny, received treatment for breast cancer in early March. As she recovered at home, family members dropped by with meals or to help around the house. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to any of them, Bob Glanzer had the virus.

Once he was hospitalized, the family isolated themselves. But by then it was too late and family members started to display symptoms.

South Dakota health officials reported on Thursday that 36 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the the state’s total to 165. Two have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday said the state’s sparse population would slow the spread of the virus, factoring into her plans to not issue stay-at-home orders and instead to rely on voluntary compliance with recommendations to halt group gatherings.

But Caterina Scoglio, a professor at Kansas State University who studies how viruses spread through rural communities, said small towns can have unique vulnerabilities that cities don’t have.

“In rural areas, there are normally fewer contacts with people but those contacts are based on strong ties,” she said.

That’s why health care workers in South Dakota are emphasizing that family members should help each other by staying apart.

It’s counterintuitive for some people, said Misty Rudebusch, a physician’s assistant who runs a clinic in the town of Howard.

“We have generations of families that make those communities,” she said. “Everyone learns to rely on their neighbor.”

But people are finding creative ways to communicate their support, even if they can’t be near each other.

Tom Glanzer shared a video of a “prayer caravan” of dozens of minivans and trucks that drove past his mother’s house to show support. He said his family has grown closer, even while they can only talk through video chats.

“With everything that happened, you’d think everything is falling apart, but we’re all held together with that same bond of family and faith in God,” he said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Glanzer’s brother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, not his brother.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"