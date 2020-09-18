Walmart to offer wage increases, restructure employee roles

(WFRV) – Walmart will raise the hourly range for about 165,000 employees next month.

According to a Thursday release, Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith says the company will begin “investing in new roles and skills training” allowing employees to “have more room for career and pay growth.”

Small teams of associates will be cross-trained, the release says, to give them “broader skill sets that allow them to help customers and grow their own careers.”

“To lead these new teams, we’re introducing new, future-focused leadership roles in our Supercenters, both at the salaried and hourly level: store lead (formerly co-manager), coach (formerly assistant manager) and team lead (formerly department manager). These new positions will develop their teams, deliver our strategic priorities and be responsible for empowering our more than 1 million associates as they take bigger roles in the business – something they’ve proven they’re more than capable of doing during this pandemic,” says Smith.

The new salaried and hourly teaming leadership roles will come with higher pay and Walmart says other associates throughout the story will receive a pay raise.

According to Walmart, the new wage ranges for the hourly team lead roles start at between $18 and $21 an hour and can go up to $30 an hour in Supercenters.

“In addition, we’re investing in specific, skilled frontline hourly positions in Supercenters. The minimums for hourly associates in the deli and bakery areas are increasing from $11 an hour to $15 or higher. Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles. Most associates in these roles will receive a base pay increase of $1 or more per hour. These specialized roles are an essential part of our business,” says Smith.

The raise in October will take the place of the annual increase that typically happens in February or April.

For more on this, visit Walmart’s website.

